Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to thin supply. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Gram prices moved down due to poor retail demand. * Rajkot market yard remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 238-269 Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 240-272 Jowar White --- ----000 240-370 Bajra 000 ----000 200-256 PULSES Gram 000 ----000 650-725 Udid 000 000-0,000 435-620 Moong 000 000-0,000 550-850 Tuar 000 ----000 551-725 Maize --- ----000 238-262 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 265-517 Choli --- 000-0,000 600-974 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,600-1,625 1,550-1,575 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,525 3,550-3,575 Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,050-3,100 3,000-3,050 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Basmati Best 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600