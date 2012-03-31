Mar. 31 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Rice of IR-8 quality firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Rajkot market yard remain closed on account of financial year ending
holidays.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 238-269
Wheat Tukda 240-272
Jowar White 240-370
Bajra 200-256
PULSES
Gram 650-725
Udid 435-620
Moong 550-850
Tuar 551-725
Maize 238-262
Vaal Deshi 265-517
Choli 600-974
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,500-3,525 3,500-3,525
Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Basmati Best 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600