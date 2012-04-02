Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 5,700 235-281 238-269 Wheat Tukda 7,800 236-358 240-272 Jowar White 420 250-390 240-370 Bajra 10 220-260 200-256 PULSES Gram 3,360 630-680 650-725 Udid 30 400-624 435-620 Moong 50 580-838 550-850 Tuar 70 650-710 551-725 Maize --6 250-256 238-262 Vaal Deshi 160 290-550 265-517 Choli 12 650-980 600-974 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,270 1,290-1,295 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,525 3,500-3,525 Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Basmati Best 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600