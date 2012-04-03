Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices improved due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices moved up due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 5,200 235-279 235-281
Wheat Tukda 6,500 236-362 236-258
Jowar White 210 251-392 250-390
Bajra 160 225-262 220-260
PULSES
Gram 2,650 680-720 630-680
Udid 120 440-625 400-624
Moong 130 620-800 580-838
Tuar 60 520-740 650-710
Maize --5 235-255 250-256
Vaal Deshi 70 300-540 290-550
Choli 22 600-1,000 650-980
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,270 1,260-1,270
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,550-3,600 3,500-3,525
Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,050-3,100
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Basmati Best 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600