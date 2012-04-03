Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to thin supply. * Tuar prices moved up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 5,200 235-279 235-281 Wheat Tukda 6,500 236-362 236-258 Jowar White 210 251-392 250-390 Bajra 160 225-262 220-260 PULSES Gram 2,650 680-720 630-680 Udid 120 440-625 400-624 Moong 130 620-800 580-838 Tuar 60 520-740 650-710 Maize --5 235-255 250-256 Vaal Deshi 70 300-540 290-550 Choli 22 600-1,000 650-980 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,270 1,260-1,270 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,550-3,600 3,500-3,525 Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,050-3,100 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Basmati Best 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600