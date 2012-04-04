Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 5,100 240-274 235-279 Wheat Tukda 7,200 241-359 236-262 Jowar White 120 250-370 251-392 Bajra 040 180-270 225-262 PULSES Gram 3,650 675-710 680-720 Udid 080 450-600 440-625 Moong 070 600-830 620-800 Tuar 100 450-735 520-740 Maize --5 242-256 235-255 Vaal Deshi 75 300-544 300-540 Choli 30 550-925 600-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,270 1,260-1,270 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,600-3,650 3,550-3,600 Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Basmati Best 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600