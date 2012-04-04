Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 5,100 240-274 235-279
Wheat Tukda 7,200 241-359 236-262
Jowar White 120 250-370 251-392
Bajra 040 180-270 225-262
PULSES
Gram 3,650 675-710 680-720
Udid 080 450-600 440-625
Moong 070 600-830 620-800
Tuar 100 450-735 520-740
Maize --5 242-256 235-255
Vaal Deshi 75 300-544 300-540
Choli 30 550-925 600-1,000
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,270 1,260-1,270
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,600-3,650 3,550-3,600
Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Basmati Best 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600