Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Tuar prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,600 239-275 240-274
Wheat Tukda 2,200 240-350 241-259
Jowar White 60 245-378 250-370
Bajra 024 190-270 180-270
PULSES
Gram 1,423 670-715 675-710
Udid 024 425-615 450-600
Moong 045 600-800 600-830
Tuar 020 451-736 450-735
Maize --4 225-255 242-256
Vaal Deshi 34 260-540 300-544
Choli 12 580-910 550-925
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,275-1,280 1,260-1,270
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Tuar 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Basmati Best 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600