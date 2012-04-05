Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,600 239-275 240-274 Wheat Tukda 2,200 240-350 241-259 Jowar White 60 245-378 250-370 Bajra 024 190-270 180-270 PULSES Gram 1,423 670-715 675-710 Udid 024 425-615 450-600 Moong 045 600-800 600-830 Tuar 020 451-736 450-735 Maize --4 225-255 242-256 Vaal Deshi 34 260-540 300-544 Choli 12 580-910 550-925 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,275-1,280 1,260-1,270 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Tuar 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Basmati Best 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600