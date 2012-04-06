Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up further due to thin supply.
* Rice of Basmati quality improved due to increased retail demand.
* Rajkot market yard remain closed today on account of Good Friday.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 239-275
Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 240-250
Jowar White --- ----000 245-378
Bajra --- ----000 190-270
PULSES
Gram --- ----000 670-715
Udid --- ----0,000 425-0,615
Moong --- ----0,000 600-0,800
Tuar --- ----000 451-736
Maize --- ----000 225-255
Vaal Deshi --- ----0,000 260-0,540
Choli --- ----0,000 580-0,910
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,285-1,290 1,275-1,280
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,625-1,650 1,600-1,625
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Tuar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,600-3,700 3,500-3,600
Basmati Best 5,700-5,800 5,500-5,600