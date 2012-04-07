Apr. 7 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of demand from mills. * Rajkot market yard remain closed today on account of local religious function. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 239-275 Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 240-250 Jowar White --- ----000 245-378 Bajra 000 ----000 190-270 PULSES Gram 000 ----000 670-715 Udid 000 000-0,000 425-0,615 Moong 000 000-0,000 600-0,800 Tuar 000 ----000 451-736 Maize --- ----000 225-255 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 260-0,540 Choli --- 000-0,000 580-0,910 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,270-1,275 1,285-1,290 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,550-3,600 3,600-3,650 Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Basmati Best 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800