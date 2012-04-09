Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 9,100 238-280 239-275 Wheat Tukda 15,500 239-360 240-250 Jowar White 380 250-380 245-378 Bajra 300 210-262 190-270 PULSES Gram 4,460 670-715 670-715 Udid 100 425-625 425-615 Moong 290 600-850 600-800 Tuar 70 400-750 451-736 Maize --5 230-258 225-255 Vaal Deshi 120 300-545 260-540 Choli 40 650-1,001 580-910 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,400-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,650-1,675 1,625-1,650 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,550 3,550-3,600 Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Basmati Best 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800