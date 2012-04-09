Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices moved down due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 9,100 238-280 239-275
Wheat Tukda 15,500 239-360 240-250
Jowar White 380 250-380 245-378
Bajra 300 210-262 190-270
PULSES
Gram 4,460 670-715 670-715
Udid 100 425-625 425-615
Moong 290 600-850 600-800
Tuar 70 400-750 451-736
Maize --5 230-258 225-255
Vaal Deshi 120 300-545 260-540
Choli 40 650-1,001 580-910
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,400-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,650-1,675 1,625-1,650
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,500-3,550 3,550-3,600
Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700
Basmati Best 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800