Apr. 11 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Rice of Basmati quality moved up due to firm advices from producing
centers.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 5,100 236-278 237-277
Wheat Tukda 8,600 237-360 238-258
Jowar White 120 248-365 245-370
Bajra 010 230-270 220-264
PULSES
Gram 2,000 660-710 665-715
Udid 070 400-0,616 410-0,621
Moong 018 600-0,860 600-0,913
Tuar 050 500-721 455-750
Maize --8 240-262 234-260
Vaal Deshi 75 284-0,546 280-0,544
Choli 16 471-1,020 640-0,990
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500
Wheat (superior best) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,600-3,625 3,550-3,600
Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,600-4,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,800-3,900 3,600-3,700
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,700-5,800