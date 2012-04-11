Apr. 11 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Rice of Basmati quality moved up due to firm advices from producing centers. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 5,100 236-278 237-277 Wheat Tukda 8,600 237-360 238-258 Jowar White 120 248-365 245-370 Bajra 010 230-270 220-264 PULSES Gram 2,000 660-710 665-715 Udid 070 400-0,616 410-0,621 Moong 018 600-0,860 600-0,913 Tuar 050 500-721 455-750 Maize --8 240-262 234-260 Vaal Deshi 75 284-0,546 280-0,544 Choli 16 471-1,020 640-0,990 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500 Wheat (superior best) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,600-3,625 3,550-3,600 Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,600-4,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,800-3,900 3,600-3,700 Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,700-5,800