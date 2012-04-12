Apr. 12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,400 235-276 236-278 Wheat Tukda 09,150 236-361 237-260 Jowar White 140 235-366 248-365 Bajra 0,080 190-272 230-270 PULSES Gram 3,200 655-700 660-710 Udid 0,060 0,418-0,622 0,400-0,616 Moong 0,020 0,600-0,880 0,600-0,860 Tuar 0,015 500-721 500-721 Maize 015 236-270 240-262 Vaal Deshi 070 0,280-0,550 0,284-0,546 Choli 015 0,550-1,010 0,471-1,020 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,275-1,280 1,290-1,300 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,500 Wheat (superior best) 1,625-1,650 1,650-1,675 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,600-3,625 3,600-3,625 Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,800-3,900 3,600-3,700 Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,700-5,800