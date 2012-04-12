Apr. 12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 05,400 235-276 236-278
Wheat Tukda 09,150 236-361 237-260
Jowar White 140 235-366 248-365
Bajra 0,080 190-272 230-270
PULSES
Gram 3,200 655-700 660-710
Udid 0,060 0,418-0,622 0,400-0,616
Moong 0,020 0,600-0,880 0,600-0,860
Tuar 0,015 500-721 500-721
Maize 015 236-270 240-262
Vaal Deshi 070 0,280-0,550 0,284-0,546
Choli 015 0,550-1,010 0,471-1,020
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,275-1,280 1,290-1,300
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,500
Wheat (superior best) 1,625-1,650 1,650-1,675
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,600-3,625 3,600-3,625
Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,800-3,900 3,600-3,700
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,700-5,800