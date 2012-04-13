Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 14,500 236-274 235-276
Wheat Tukda 8,300 237-365 236-261
Jowar White 90 230-360 235-366
Bajra 150 192-268 190-272
PULSES
Gram 2,050 650-690 655-700
Udid 50 400-625 418-622
Moong 15 620-901 600-880
Tuar 10 500-722 500-721
Maize --5 238-267 236-270
Vaal Deshi 60 275-548 280-550
Choli --8 800-1,016 550-1,010
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475
Wheat (superior best) 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,550-3,575 3,600-3,625
Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,800-3,900 3,600-3,700
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,700-5,800