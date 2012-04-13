Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 14,500 236-274 235-276 Wheat Tukda 8,300 237-365 236-261 Jowar White 90 230-360 235-366 Bajra 150 192-268 190-272 PULSES Gram 2,050 650-690 655-700 Udid 50 400-625 418-622 Moong 15 620-901 600-880 Tuar 10 500-722 500-721 Maize --5 238-267 236-270 Vaal Deshi 60 275-548 280-550 Choli --8 800-1,016 550-1,010 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,550-3,575 3,600-3,625 Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,800-3,900 3,600-3,700 Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,700-5,800