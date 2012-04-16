Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 4,300 236-275 236-274
Wheat Tukda 8,200 237-355 237-265
Jowar White 110 220-364 230-360
Bajra 120 200-270 192-268
PULSES
Gram 1,015 620-715 650-690
Udid 080 394-624 400-625
Moong 020 620-880 620-901
Tuar 020 505-725 500-722
Maize --7 200-271 238-267
Vaal Deshi 75 310-571 275-548
Choli 16 400-940 800-1,016
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,265-1,270 1,275-1,280
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475
Wheat (superior best) 1,600-1,625 1,625-1,650
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,550-3,575 3,550-3,575
Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,800-3,900 3,600-3,700
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,700-5,800