Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 4,300 236-275 236-274 Wheat Tukda 8,200 237-355 237-265 Jowar White 110 220-364 230-360 Bajra 120 200-270 192-268 PULSES Gram 1,015 620-715 650-690 Udid 080 394-624 400-625 Moong 020 620-880 620-901 Tuar 020 505-725 500-722 Maize --7 200-271 238-267 Vaal Deshi 75 310-571 275-548 Choli 16 400-940 800-1,016 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,265-1,270 1,275-1,280 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,600-1,625 1,625-1,650 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,550-3,575 3,550-3,575 Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,800-3,900 3,600-3,700 Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,700-5,800