Apr. 17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up due to increased demand from retail users. * Gram prices firmed up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 4,305 235-310 236-275 Wheat Tukda 8,210 233-375 237-255 Jowar White 90 215-360 220-364 Bajra 080 210-272 200-270 PULSES Gram 1,720 650-710 620-715 Udid 060 390-0,630 394-0,624 Moong 050 500-0,844 620-0,880 Tuar 022 621-716 505-725 Maize 10 220-262 200-271 Vaal Deshi 125 340-0,574 310-0,571 Choli 30 550-0,890 400-0,940 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,275-1,280 1,265-1,270 Wheat (medium) 1,500-1,525 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,600-1,625 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,600-3,625 3,550-3,575 Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,800-3,900 3,600-3,700 Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,700-5,800