Apr. 17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up due to increased demand from retail users.
* Gram prices firmed up due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 4,305 235-310 236-275
Wheat Tukda 8,210 233-375 237-255
Jowar White 90 215-360 220-364
Bajra 080 210-272 200-270
PULSES
Gram 1,720 650-710 620-715
Udid 060 390-0,630 394-0,624
Moong 050 500-0,844 620-0,880
Tuar 022 621-716 505-725
Maize 10 220-262 200-271
Vaal Deshi 125 340-0,574 310-0,571
Choli 30 550-0,890 400-0,940
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,275-1,280 1,265-1,270
Wheat (medium) 1,500-1,525 1,450-1,475
Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,600-1,625
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,600-3,625 3,550-3,575
Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,800-3,900 3,600-3,700
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,700-5,800