Apr. 18 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from retail users. * Rice prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 5,300 231-308 235-310 Wheat Tukda 9,200 230-390 233-375 Jowar White 255 210-348 215-360 Bajra 015 215-274 210-272 PULSES Gram 1,750 645-705 650-710 Udid 120 400-0,620 390-0,630 Moong 010 550-0,750 500-0,844 Tuar 100 400-750 621-716 Maize --8 235-264 220-262 Vaal Deshi 130 350-0,568 340-0,574 Choli 25 550-0,850 550-0,890 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,285-1,290 1,275-1,280 Wheat (medium) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,600-3,625 3,600-3,625 Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,000-4,100 3,800-3,900 Basmati Best 6,000-6,100 5,800-5,900