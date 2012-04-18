Apr. 18 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from retail users.
* Rice prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 5,300 231-308 235-310
Wheat Tukda 9,200 230-390 233-375
Jowar White 255 210-348 215-360
Bajra 015 215-274 210-272
PULSES
Gram 1,750 645-705 650-710
Udid 120 400-0,620 390-0,630
Moong 010 550-0,750 500-0,844
Tuar 100 400-750 621-716
Maize --8 235-264 220-262
Vaal Deshi 130 350-0,568 340-0,574
Choli 25 550-0,850 550-0,890
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,285-1,290 1,275-1,280
Wheat (medium) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525
Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,600-3,625 3,600-3,625
Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,000-4,100 3,800-3,900
Basmati Best 6,000-6,100 5,800-5,900