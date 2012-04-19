Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 5,200 231-295 231-308
Wheat Tukda 9,300 229-371 230-390
Jowar White 130 200-340 210-348
Bajra 24 220-270 215-274
PULSES
Gram 1,850 640-702 645-705
Udid 60 400-628 400-620
Moong --8 550-850 550-750
Tuar 100 395-740 400-750
Maize --5 248-268 235-264
Vaal Deshi 80 352-564 350-568
Choli 10 500-830 550-850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,270-1,280 1,285-1,290
Wheat (medium) 1,475-1,500 1,500-1,525
Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,575-3,600 3,600-3,625
Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100
Basmati Best 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100