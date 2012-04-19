Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 5,200 231-295 231-308 Wheat Tukda 9,300 229-371 230-390 Jowar White 130 200-340 210-348 Bajra 24 220-270 215-274 PULSES Gram 1,850 640-702 645-705 Udid 60 400-628 400-620 Moong --8 550-850 550-750 Tuar 100 395-740 400-750 Maize --5 248-268 235-264 Vaal Deshi 80 352-564 350-568 Choli 10 500-830 550-850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,270-1,280 1,285-1,290 Wheat (medium) 1,475-1,500 1,500-1,525 Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,575-3,600 3,600-3,625 Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Basmati Best 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100