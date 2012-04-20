Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down further due to sufficient supply.
* Jowar prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 4,600 226-294 231-295
Wheat Tukda 8,200 225-360 229-371
Jowar White 95 205-333 200-340
Bajra 030 224-272 220-270
PULSES
Gram 1,650 642-695 640-702
Udid 75 380-632 400-628
Moong 5 600-842 550-850
Tuar 45 400-745 395-740
Maize 10 222-271 248-268
Vaal Deshi 75 350-520 352-564
Choli 14 550-850 500-830
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,250-1,260 1,270-1,280
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,500 1,475-1,500
Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,750 1,725-1,750
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,575-3,600 3,575-3,600
Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100
Basmati Best 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100