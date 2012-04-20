Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to sufficient supply. * Jowar prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 4,600 226-294 231-295 Wheat Tukda 8,200 225-360 229-371 Jowar White 95 205-333 200-340 Bajra 030 224-272 220-270 PULSES Gram 1,650 642-695 640-702 Udid 75 380-632 400-628 Moong 5 600-842 550-850 Tuar 45 400-745 395-740 Maize 10 222-271 248-268 Vaal Deshi 75 350-520 352-564 Choli 14 550-850 500-830 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,250-1,260 1,270-1,280 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,500 1,475-1,500 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,750 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,575-3,600 3,575-3,600 Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Basmati Best 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100