Apr. 21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased further due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Rice of Basmati quality firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 4,750 235-298 226-294
Wheat Tukda 8,600 232-365 225-360
Jowar White 80 210-338 205-333
Bajra 015 216-270 224-272
PULSES
Gram 1,260 645-700 642-695
Udid 070 350-0,630 380-0,632
Moong 025 625-0,850 600-0,842
Tuar 055 400-750 400-745
Maize --8 230-280 222-271
Vaal Deshi 60 360-0,570 350-0,520
Choli --8 600-0,846 550-0,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,250-1,260
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,475 1,450-1,500
Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 3,575-3,600 3,575-3,600
Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,000-4,100
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,000-6,100