Apr. 21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Rice of Basmati quality firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 4,750 235-298 226-294 Wheat Tukda 8,600 232-365 225-360 Jowar White 80 210-338 205-333 Bajra 015 216-270 224-272 PULSES Gram 1,260 645-700 642-695 Udid 070 350-0,630 380-0,632 Moong 025 625-0,850 600-0,842 Tuar 055 400-750 400-745 Maize --8 230-280 222-271 Vaal Deshi 60 360-0,570 350-0,520 Choli --8 600-0,846 550-0,850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,250-1,260 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,475 1,450-1,500 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 3,575-3,600 3,575-3,600 Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,000-4,100 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,000-6,100