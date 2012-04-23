Apr. 23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram and Besan prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 6,000 234-296 235-298
Wheat Tukda 9,600 233-355 232-365
Jowar White 70 253-320 210-338
Bajra 020 215-276 216-270
PULSES
Gram 1,200 620-705 645-700
Udid 090 378-0,631 350-0,630
Moong 010 530-0,842 625-0,850
Tuar 125 400-740 400-750
Maize --4 232-271 230-280
Vaal Deshi 70 370-0,610 360-0,570
Choli --6 580-0,840 600-0,846
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,230-1,240 1,240-1,250
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,475
Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,750
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 3,525-3,550 3,575-3,600
Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200