Apr. 23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 6,000 234-296 235-298 Wheat Tukda 9,600 233-355 232-365 Jowar White 70 253-320 210-338 Bajra 020 215-276 216-270 PULSES Gram 1,200 620-705 645-700 Udid 090 378-0,631 350-0,630 Moong 010 530-0,842 625-0,850 Tuar 125 400-740 400-750 Maize --4 232-271 230-280 Vaal Deshi 70 370-0,610 360-0,570 Choli --6 580-0,840 600-0,846 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,230-1,240 1,240-1,250 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,750 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 3,525-3,550 3,575-3,600 Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200