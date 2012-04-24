Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 3,200 230-286 234-296
Wheat Tukda 5,100 231-354 233-355
Jowar White 80 205-364 253-320
Bajra 015 200-270 215-276
PULSES
Gram 750 620-707 620-705
Udid 80 380-626 378-631
Moong 59 560-850 530-842
Tuar 60 421-750 400-740
Maize 110 234-270 232-271
Vaal Deshi 75 390-605 370-610
Choli --5 550-800 580-840
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,230-1,240 1,230-1,240
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
PULSES
Gram 3,600-3,625 3,525-3,550
Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200