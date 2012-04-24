Apr 24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. * Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,200 230-286 234-296 Wheat Tukda 5,100 231-354 233-355 Jowar White 80 205-364 253-320 Bajra 015 200-270 215-276 PULSES Gram 750 620-707 620-705 Udid 080 380-0,626 378-0,631 Moong 059 560-0,850 530-0,842 Tuar 060 421-750 400-740 Maize 110 234-270 232-271 Vaal Deshi 75 390-0,605 370-0,610 Choli --5 550-0,800 580-0,840 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,230-1,240 1,230-1,240 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 PULSES Gram 3,600-3,625 3,525-3,550 Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200