Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,630 232-284 230-286 Wheat Tukda 5,280 231-356 231-354 Jowar White 110 210-338 205-364 Bajra 30 200-266 200-270 PULSES Gram 720 620-716 620-707 Udid 70 370-630 380-626 Moong 18 550-870 560-850 Tuar 70 425-730 421-750 Maize 12 232-262 234-270 Vaal Deshi 70 390-600 390-605 Choli 10 580-860 550-800 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,230-1,240 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 PULSES Gram 3,600-3,625 3,600-3,625 Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200