Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 3,630 232-284 230-286
Wheat Tukda 5,280 231-356 231-354
Jowar White 110 210-338 205-364
Bajra 30 200-266 200-270
PULSES
Gram 720 620-716 620-707
Udid 70 370-630 380-626
Moong 18 550-870 560-850
Tuar 70 425-730 421-750
Maize 12 232-262 234-270
Vaal Deshi 70 390-600 390-605
Choli 10 580-860 550-800
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,230-1,240
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,450 1,425-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
PULSES
Gram 3,600-3,625 3,600-3,625
Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200