Apr. 26 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,200 234-285 232-284
Wheat Tukda 4,300 236-360 231-356
Jowar White 90 220-332 210-338
Bajra 020 235-272 200-266
PULSES
Gram 750 670-730 620-716
Udid 080 380-0,628 370-0,630
Moong 012 560-0,860 550-0,870
Tuar 060 430-720 425-730
Maize 10 224-264 232-262
Vaal Deshi 60 388-0,570 390-0,600
Choli 10 500-0,800 580-0,860
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
PULSES
Gram 3,625-3,650 3,600-3,625
Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400
Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200