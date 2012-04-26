Apr. 26 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,200 234-285 232-284 Wheat Tukda 4,300 236-360 231-356 Jowar White 90 220-332 210-338 Bajra 020 235-272 200-266 PULSES Gram 750 670-730 620-716 Udid 080 380-0,628 370-0,630 Moong 012 560-0,860 550-0,870 Tuar 060 430-720 425-730 Maize 10 224-264 232-262 Vaal Deshi 60 388-0,570 390-0,600 Choli 10 500-0,800 580-0,860 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 PULSES Gram 3,625-3,650 3,600-3,625 Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200