Apr. 27 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram and Besan prices moved up further due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 3,200 239-301 234-285
Wheat Tukda 4,800 240-370 236-360
Jowar White 165 215-330 220-332
Bajra 045 230-270 235-272
PULSES
Gram 1,328 675-725 670-730
Udid 070 375-0,632 380-0,628
Moong 014 570-0,877 560-0,860
Tuar 050 450-725 430-720
Maize --8 222-254 224-264
Vaal Deshi 50 370-0,590 388-0,570
Choli --5 550-0,824 500-0,800
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,220-1,230
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,400-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
PULSES
Gram 3,675-3,700 3,625-3,650
Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,500-3,550 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200