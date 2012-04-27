Apr. 27 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices moved up further due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,200 239-301 234-285 Wheat Tukda 4,800 240-370 236-360 Jowar White 165 215-330 220-332 Bajra 045 230-270 235-272 PULSES Gram 1,328 675-725 670-730 Udid 070 375-0,632 380-0,628 Moong 014 570-0,877 560-0,860 Tuar 050 450-725 430-720 Maize --8 222-254 224-264 Vaal Deshi 50 370-0,590 388-0,570 Choli --5 550-0,824 500-0,800 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,400-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 PULSES Gram 3,675-3,700 3,625-3,650 Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,500-3,550 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200