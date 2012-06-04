Indian soybean futures snap four-session winning streak
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, after timely arrival of monsoons prompted fears of oversupply.
June 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Moong prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,810 245-330 242-325 Wheat Tukda 2,490 252-341 244-343 Jowar White 980 200-315 180-372 Bajra 415 215-250 205-245 PULSES Gram 435 810-835 800-830 Udid 150 480-0,650 495-0,650 Moong 1,300 780-0,822 750-0,830 Tuar 090 425-750 415-765 Maize 30 210-230 213-235 Vaal Deshi 205 340-0,445 345-0,550 Choli 500 439-0,580 535-0,673 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,270 1,260-1,270 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,200-1,210 1,200-1,210 Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,375-4,425 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487