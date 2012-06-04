June 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Moong prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,810 245-330 242-325 Wheat Tukda 2,490 252-341 244-343 Jowar White 980 200-315 180-372 Bajra 415 215-250 205-245 PULSES Gram 435 810-835 800-830 Udid 150 480-0,650 495-0,650 Moong 1,300 780-0,822 750-0,830 Tuar 090 425-750 415-765 Maize 30 210-230 213-235 Vaal Deshi 205 340-0,445 345-0,550 Choli 500 439-0,580 535-0,673 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,270 1,260-1,270 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,200-1,210 1,200-1,210 Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,375-4,425 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200