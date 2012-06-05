June 5Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices dropped due to restricted retail demand.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,760 246-331 245-330
Wheat Tukda 2,350 253-350 252-341
Jowar White 750 195-350 200-315
Bajra 305 203-215 215-250
PULSES
Gram 305 805-840 810-835
Udid 120 475-0,675 480-0,650
Moong 470 760-0,816 780-0,822
Tuar 080 435-780 425-750
Maize 20 215-240 210-230
Vaal Deshi 21 435-0,450 340-0,445
Choli 450 440-0,600 439-0,580
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,270 1,260-1,270
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475
Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,200-1,210
Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600
PULSES
Gram 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450
Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 3,300-3,350 3,200-3,250
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200