June 5Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices dropped due to restricted retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,760 246-331 245-330 Wheat Tukda 2,350 253-350 252-341 Jowar White 750 195-350 200-315 Bajra 305 203-215 215-250 PULSES Gram 305 805-840 810-835 Udid 120 475-0,675 480-0,650 Moong 470 760-0,816 780-0,822 Tuar 080 435-780 425-750 Maize 20 215-240 210-230 Vaal Deshi 21 435-0,450 340-0,445 Choli 450 440-0,600 439-0,580 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,270 1,260-1,270 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,200-1,210 Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 PULSES Gram 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 3,300-3,350 3,200-3,250 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200