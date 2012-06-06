June 6Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down further due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,520 247-325 246-331 Wheat Tukda 2,310 252-355 253-350 Jowar White 600 180-345 195-350 Bajra 250 195-220 203-215 PULSES Gram 435 810-835 805-840 Udid 105 473-0,680 475-0,675 Moong 415 750-0,820 760-0,816 Tuar 075 439-785 435-780 Maize 15 215-235 215-240 Vaal Deshi 25 435-0,531 435-0,450 Choli 350 435-0,750 440-0,600 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,250-1,260 1,260-1,270 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 PULSES Gram 4,325-4,375 4,350-4,400 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200