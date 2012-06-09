June 9Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,225 245-314 248-300
Wheat Tukda 1,560 251-335 258-330
Jowar White 245 175-348 165-357
Bajra 120 210-222 199-228
PULSES
Gram 505 785-815 790-830
Udid 020 475-0,685 480-0,690
Moong 1,000 750-0,840 750-0,810
Tuar 020 430-765 435-785
Maize 10 210-240 213-238
Vaal Deshi 10 315-0,535 311-0,531
Choli 35 435-0,750 550-0,900
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600
PULSES
Gram 4,250-4,300 4,275-4,325
Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,150-4,200
Tuar 3,200-3,250 3,300-3,350
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200