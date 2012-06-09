June 9Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,225 245-314 248-300 Wheat Tukda 1,560 251-335 258-330 Jowar White 245 175-348 165-357 Bajra 120 210-222 199-228 PULSES Gram 505 785-815 790-830 Udid 020 475-0,685 480-0,690 Moong 1,000 750-0,840 750-0,810 Tuar 020 430-765 435-785 Maize 10 210-240 213-238 Vaal Deshi 10 315-0,535 311-0,531 Choli 35 435-0,750 550-0,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 PULSES Gram 4,250-4,300 4,275-4,325 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,150-4,200 Tuar 3,200-3,250 3,300-3,350 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200