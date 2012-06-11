June 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,120 244-300 245-314 Wheat Tukda 1,400 247-315 251-335 Jowar White 200 180-367 175-348 Bajra 105 225-230 210-222 PULSES Gram 195 780-810 785-815 Udid 030 650-0,750 475-0,685 Moong 500 750-0,850 750-0,840 Tuar 020 600-750 430-765 Maize 15 205-245 210-240 Vaal Deshi 12 450-0,560 315-0,535 Choli 40 450-0,750 435-0,750 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,210-1,220 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,650-1,675 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 PULSES Gram 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 2,950-3,000 2,900-2,950 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200