June 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying support from mills.
* Besan prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Bajri prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,060 242-305 244-300
Wheat Tukda 1,390 244-318 247-315
Jowar White 200 195-385 180-367
Bajra 175 223-228 225-230
PULSES
Gram 270 775-816 780-810
Udid 025 625-0,655 650-0,750
Moong 800 750-0,850 750-0,850
Tuar 050 625-725 600-750
Maize 25 240-260 205-245
Vaal Deshi 15 414-0,565 450-0,560
Choli 80 650-0,750 450-0,750
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,210-1,220
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,650-1,675
Bajra 1,090-1,100 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600
PULSES
Gram 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150
Tuar 3,350-3,400 3,200-3,250
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200