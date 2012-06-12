June 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices improved due to buying support from mills. * Besan prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Bajri prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,060 242-305 244-300 Wheat Tukda 1,390 244-318 247-315 Jowar White 200 195-385 180-367 Bajra 175 223-228 225-230 PULSES Gram 270 775-816 780-810 Udid 025 625-0,655 650-0,750 Moong 800 750-0,850 750-0,850 Tuar 050 625-725 600-750 Maize 25 240-260 205-245 Vaal Deshi 15 414-0,565 450-0,560 Choli 80 650-0,750 450-0,750 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,210-1,220 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,650-1,675 Bajra 1,090-1,100 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 PULSES Gram 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150 Tuar 3,350-3,400 3,200-3,250 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200