June 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices moved up further due to low arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,080 240-304 242-305 Wheat Tukda 1,420 245-320 244-318 Jowar White 115 180-380 195-385 Bajra 100 180-229 223-228 PULSES Gram 215 775-816 775-816 Udid 015 650-0,730 625-0,655 Moong 500 770-0,860 750-0,850 Tuar 015 600-720 625-725 Maize 10 235-255 240-260 Vaal Deshi 15 360-0,550 414-0,565 Choli 40 650-0,755 650-0,750 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Bajra 1,090-1,100 1,090-1,100 Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 PULSES Gram 4,300-4,350 4,250-4,300 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,400-4,450 4,500-4,550 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,300-5,400 Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200