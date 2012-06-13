June 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices moved up further due to low arrivals.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,080 240-304 242-305
Wheat Tukda 1,420 245-320 244-318
Jowar White 115 180-380 195-385
Bajra 100 180-229 223-228
PULSES
Gram 215 775-816 775-816
Udid 015 650-0,730 625-0,655
Moong 500 770-0,860 750-0,850
Tuar 015 600-720 625-725
Maize 10 235-255 240-260
Vaal Deshi 15 360-0,550 414-0,565
Choli 40 650-0,755 650-0,750
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Bajra 1,090-1,100 1,090-1,100
Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600
PULSES
Gram 4,300-4,350 4,250-4,300
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,300-5,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,400-4,450 4,500-4,550
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,300-5,400
Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200