June 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Moong priceseased further due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,120 242-301 240-304
Wheat Tukda 1,510 248-318 245-320
Jowar White 75 180-377 180-380
Bajra 000 ----000 180-229
PULSES
Gram 115 750-810 775-816
Udid 020 645-0,735 650-0,730
Moong 500 750-0,850 770-0,860
Tuar 025 625-720 600-720
Maize 15 230-245 235-255
Vaal Deshi 21 350-0,555 360-0,550
Choli 55 650-0,785 650-0,755
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Bajra 1,090-1,100 1,090-1,100
Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600
PULSES
Gram 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,050-3,100 2,950-3,000
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200