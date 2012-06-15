June 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved due to thin supply. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Rice of IR-8 and Parimal quality eased due to increased arrivals from producing centers. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,210 240-295 242-301 Wheat Tukda 1,600 244-315 248-318 Jowar White 60 175-380 180-377 Bajra 045 220-227 180-229 PULSES Gram 250 765-820 750-810 Udid 025 650-0,720 645-0,735 Moong 500 770-0,850 750-0,850 Tuar 020 650-725 625-720 Maize --5 235-245 230-245 Vaal Deshi 15 333-0,520 350-0,555 Choli 35 655-0,780 650-0,785 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Bajra 1,090-1,100 1,090-1,100 Jowar 1,650-1,700 1,550-1,600 PULSES Gram 4,350-4,400 4,300-4,350 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200