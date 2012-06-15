June 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices improved due to thin supply.
* Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Rice of IR-8 and Parimal quality eased due to increased arrivals from
producing centers.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,210 240-295 242-301
Wheat Tukda 1,600 244-315 248-318
Jowar White 60 175-380 180-377
Bajra 045 220-227 180-229
PULSES
Gram 250 765-820 750-810
Udid 025 650-0,720 645-0,735
Moong 500 770-0,850 750-0,850
Tuar 020 650-725 625-720
Maize --5 235-245 230-245
Vaal Deshi 15 333-0,520 350-0,555
Choli 35 655-0,780 650-0,785
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Bajra 1,090-1,100 1,090-1,100
Jowar 1,650-1,700 1,550-1,600
PULSES
Gram 4,350-4,400 4,300-4,350
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200