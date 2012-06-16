Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply. * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,080 241-305 240-295 Wheat Tukda 1,510 245-335 244-315 Jowar White 90 180-385 175-380 Bajra 065 215-225 220-227 PULSES Gram 205 775-820 765-820 Udid 30 655-725 650-720 Moong 500 770-860 770-850 Tuar 15 659-735 650-725 Maize 15 240-248 235-245 Vaal Deshi 10 315-525 333-520 Choli 45 660-800 655-780 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,675-1,700 Bajra 1,070-1,080 1,090-1,100 Jowar 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700 PULSES Gram 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 3,500-3,550 3,400-3,450 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200