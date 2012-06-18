June 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Udid prices firmed up due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,350 248-290 241-305
Wheat Tukda 1,800 255-301 245-335
Jowar White 105 185-385 180-385
Bajra 075 219-225 215-225
PULSES
Gram 280 775-818 775-820
Udid 080 740-0,810 655-0,725
Moong 600 770-0,860 770-0,860
Tuar 030 450-750 659-735
Maize 16 235-249 240-248
Vaal Deshi 15 325-0,335 315-0,525
Choli 35 650-0,805 660-0,800
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,240-1,250
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,700-1,725
Bajra 1,070-1,080 1,070-1,080
Jowar 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700
PULSES
Gram 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,150-3,200 3,050-3,100
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200