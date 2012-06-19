June 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices improved due to buying support from mills. * Rice of Basmati quality moved up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,320 240-291 248-290 Wheat Tukda 1,830 244-309 255-301 Jowar White 120 195-395 185-385 Bajra 080 220-227 219-225 PULSES Gram 275 775-825 775-818 Udid 045 450-0,750 740-0,810 Moong 400 750-0,860 770-0,860 Tuar 045 445-755 450-750 Maize 22 237-250 235-249 Vaal Deshi 20 340-0,540 325-0,335 Choli 100 660-0,760 650-0,805 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Bajra 1,070-1,080 1,070-1,080 Jowar 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700 PULSES Gram 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 3,600-3,650 3,500-3,550 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,100-6,200