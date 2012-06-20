June 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,150 238-304 240-291 Wheat Tukda 1,580 242-335 244-309 Jowar White 130 180-385 195-395 Bajra 090 217-229 220-227 PULSES Gram 295 780-828 775-825 Udid 065 455-0,755 450-0,750 Moong 400 770-0,870 750-0,860 Tuar 070 450-760 445-755 Maize 15 235-245 237-250 Vaal Deshi 15 530-0,545 340-0,540 Choli 90 665-0,765 660-0,760 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,230-1,240 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Bajra 1,070-1,080 1,070-1,080 Jowar 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,350-4,400 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,050 Tuar 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400