June 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. * Rajkot market yard remain closed today on account of Ashadhi Beej-Auspicious day. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 238-304 Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 242-335 Jowar White --- ----000 180-385 Bajra 000 ----000 217-229 PULSES Gram 000 ----000 780-828 Udid 000 000-0,000 455-0,755 Moong 000 000-0,000 770-0,870 Tuar 000 ----000 450-760 Maize --- ----000 235-245 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 530-0,545 Choli --- 000-0,000 665-0,765 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,230-1,240 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,675-1,700 Bajra 1,070-1,080 1,070-1,080 Jowar 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 3,650-3,700 3,600-3,650 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400