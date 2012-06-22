Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Tuar prices moved up further due to short supply.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to retail demand.
* Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,850 240-285 238-304
Wheat Tukda --,750 240-310 242-335
Jowar White 115 190-370 180-385
Bajra 190 215-225 217-229
PULSES
Gram 295 775-830 780-828
Udid 065 460-0,740 455-0,755
Moong 600 780-0,880 770-0,870
Tuar 032 435-765 450-760
Maize 12 230-239 235-245
Vaal Deshi --9 345-0,540 530-0,545
Choli 70 650-0,850 665-0,765
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,250-1,260 1,240-1,250
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725
Bajra 1,070-1,080 1,070-1,080
Jowar 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700
PULSES
Gram 4,300-4,350 4,400-4,450
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuar 3,800-3,850 3,650-3,700
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,450-4,500 4,350-4,400
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400