Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices moved up further due to short supply. * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,850 240-285 238-304 Wheat Tukda --,750 240-310 242-335 Jowar White 115 190-370 180-385 Bajra 190 215-225 217-229 PULSES Gram 295 775-830 780-828 Udid 065 460-0,740 455-0,755 Moong 600 780-0,880 770-0,870 Tuar 032 435-765 450-760 Maize 12 230-239 235-245 Vaal Deshi --9 345-0,540 530-0,545 Choli 70 650-0,850 665-0,765 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,250-1,260 1,240-1,250 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,070-1,080 1,070-1,080 Jowar 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700 PULSES Gram 4,300-4,350 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 3,800-3,850 3,650-3,700 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,450-4,500 4,350-4,400 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400