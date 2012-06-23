June 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. * Jowar prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,050 240-301 240-285 Wheat Tukda --,950 240-365 240-310 Jowar White 100 195-359 190-370 Bajra 090 210-229 215-225 PULSES Gram 240 725-825 775-830 Udid 075 500-0,840 460-0,740 Moong 200 800-0,900 780-0,880 Tuar 030 430-760 435-765 Maize 10 220-235 230-239 Vaal Deshi 15 325-0,551 345-0,540 Choli 25 600-0,670 650-0,850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,270 1,250-1,260 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,070-1,080 1,070-1,080 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,650-1,700 PULSES Gram 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,800-3,850 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400