June 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills.
* Udid prices moved up due to thin supply.
* Jowar prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,050 240-301 240-285
Wheat Tukda --,950 240-365 240-310
Jowar White 100 195-359 190-370
Bajra 090 210-229 215-225
PULSES
Gram 240 725-825 775-830
Udid 075 500-0,840 460-0,740
Moong 200 800-0,900 780-0,880
Tuar 030 430-760 435-765
Maize 10 220-235 230-239
Vaal Deshi 15 325-0,551 345-0,540
Choli 25 600-0,670 650-0,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,270 1,250-1,260
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,425-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Bajra 1,070-1,080 1,070-1,080
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,650-1,700
PULSES
Gram 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,800-3,850
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400