June 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. Delay in onset of monsoon in Gujarat changed market sentiment to bullish, they added. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Moong prices moved up due to increased demand from mills. * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,200 238-295 240-301 Wheat Tukda 1,060 241-325 240-365 Jowar White 130 185-360 195-359 Bajra 125 218-235 210-229 PULSES Gram 280 780-825 725-825 Udid 080 540-0,750 500-0,740 Moong 350 850-0,950 800-0,900 Tuar 020 435-765 430-760 Maize 15 210-240 220-235 Vaal Deshi 15 300-0,450 325-0,551 Choli 35 650-0,700 600-0,670 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,270 1,260-1,270 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,070-1,080 1,070-1,080 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,350-4,400 4,300-4,350 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 4,000-4,050 3,900-3,950 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,500-4,550 4,450-4,500 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400