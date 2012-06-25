June 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday. Delay in onset of monsoon in Gujarat changed market
sentiment to bullish, they added.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Moong prices moved up due to increased demand from mills.
* Tuar prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,200 238-295 240-301
Wheat Tukda 1,060 241-325 240-365
Jowar White 130 185-360 195-359
Bajra 125 218-235 210-229
PULSES
Gram 280 780-825 725-825
Udid 080 540-0,750 500-0,740
Moong 350 850-0,950 800-0,900
Tuar 020 435-765 430-760
Maize 15 210-240 220-235
Vaal Deshi 15 300-0,450 325-0,551
Choli 35 650-0,700 600-0,670
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,270 1,260-1,270
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475
Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Bajra 1,070-1,080 1,070-1,080
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,350-4,400 4,300-4,350
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuar 4,000-4,050 3,900-3,950
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,500-4,550 4,450-4,500
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400