June 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to retail buying.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to short supply.
* Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,850 235-291 238-295
Wheat Tukda 1,150 239-315 241-325
Jowar White 110 195-380 185-360
Bajra 105 224-230 218-235
PULSES
Gram 240 780-850 780-825
Udid 070 550-0,755 540-0,750
Moong 125 880-0,970 850-0,950
Tuar 015 440-760 435-765
Maize 107 215-248 210-240
Vaal Deshi 35 375-0,551 300-0,450
Choli 45 655-0,750 650-0,700
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,270 1,260-1,270
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475
Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,070-1,080
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,450-4,500 4,350-4,400
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,100-4,150
Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,000-4,050
Tuardal 6,000-6,100 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 3,300-3,350 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400