June 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to retail buying. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to short supply. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,850 235-291 238-295 Wheat Tukda 1,150 239-315 241-325 Jowar White 110 195-380 185-360 Bajra 105 224-230 218-235 PULSES Gram 240 780-850 780-825 Udid 070 550-0,755 540-0,750 Moong 125 880-0,970 850-0,950 Tuar 015 440-760 435-765 Maize 107 215-248 210-240 Vaal Deshi 35 375-0,551 300-0,450 Choli 45 655-0,750 650-0,700 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,270 1,260-1,270 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,070-1,080 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,450-4,500 4,350-4,400 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,100-4,150 Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,000-4,050 Tuardal 6,000-6,100 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400