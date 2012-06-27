June 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram prices moved up further due to retail demand. * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,370 240-290 235-291 Wheat Tukda --,650 240-310 239-315 Jowar White 75 197-370 195-380 Bajra 090 226-235 224-230 PULSES Gram 080 780-850 780-850 Udid 080 545-0,760 550-0,755 Moong 250 800-0,950 880-0,970 Tuar 020 445-765 440-760 Maize 10 220-245 215-248 Vaal Deshi 125 350-0,571 375-0,551 Choli 80 665-0,755 655-0,750 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,270-1,280 1,260-1,270 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,070-1,080 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,500-4,550 4,450-4,500 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,150-4,200 Tuardal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Moong 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400