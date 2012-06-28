June 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices moved up further due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,850 245-290 240-290 Wheat Tukda 1,100 250-316 240-310 Jowar White 100 198-355 197-370 Bajra 075 227-240 226-235 PULSES Gram 255 780-855 780-850 Udid 070 550-0,765 545-0,760 Moong 300 800-0,950 800-0,950 Tuar 030 450-770 445-765 Maize --8 225-250 220-245 Vaal Deshi 70 375-0,551 350-0,571 Choli 90 670-0,780 665-0,755 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,270-1,280 1,270-1,280 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,080-1,090 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Moong 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400