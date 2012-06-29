June 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply. * Moong prices firmed up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,940 241-292 245-290 Wheat Tukda 1,230 246-323 250-316 Jowar White 90 199-370 198-355 Bajra 050 230-242 227-240 PULSES Gram 200 773-860 780-855 Udid 085 575-0,800 550-0,765 Moong 200 850-0,950 800-0,950 Tuar 020 460-875 450-770 Maize --8 245-290 225-250 Vaal Deshi 75 350-0,550 375-0,551 Choli 75 675-0,802 670-0,780 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,280-1,290 1,270-1,280 Wheat (medium) 1,475-1,500 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,080-1,090 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,000-6,100 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,500-4,550 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400