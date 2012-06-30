June 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Moong prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,915 240-294 241-292 Wheat Tukda 1,210 243-315 246-323 Jowar White 95 197-410 199-370 Bajra 045 225-229 230-242 PULSES Gram 170 775-860 773-860 Udid 070 520-0,805 575-0,800 Moong 300 850-0,950 850-0,950 Tuar 015 450-780 460-875 Maize 10 250-295 245-290 Vaal Deshi 15 345-0,550 350-0,550 Choli 50 680-0,810 675-0,802 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,300-1,310 1,280-1,290 Wheat (medium) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,080-1,090 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400