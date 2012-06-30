June 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals.
* Moong prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,915 240-294 241-292
Wheat Tukda 1,210 243-315 246-323
Jowar White 95 197-410 199-370
Bajra 045 225-229 230-242
PULSES
Gram 170 775-860 773-860
Udid 070 520-0,805 575-0,800
Moong 300 850-0,950 850-0,950
Tuar 015 450-780 460-875
Maize 10 250-295 245-290
Vaal Deshi 15 345-0,550 350-0,550
Choli 50 680-0,810 675-0,802
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,300-1,310 1,280-1,290
Wheat (medium) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,750-1,775
Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,080-1,090
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,300-3,350
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400