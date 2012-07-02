July 2Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices moved up due to short supply.
* Udid prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,805 258-270 240-294
Wheat Tukda --,740 257-307 243-315
Jowar White 90 195-412 197-410
Bajra 056 221-230 225-229
PULSES
Gram 030 770-860 775-860
Udid 060 510-0,800 520-0,805
Moong 000 000-0,000 850-0,950
Tuar 015 445-780 450-780
Maize --- ----000 250-295
Vaal Deshi 15 325-0,540 345-0,550
Choli 60 675-0,815 680-0,810
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310
Wheat (medium) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,080-1,090
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400