July 2Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices moved up due to short supply. * Udid prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,805 258-270 240-294 Wheat Tukda --,740 257-307 243-315 Jowar White 90 195-412 197-410 Bajra 056 221-230 225-229 PULSES Gram 030 770-860 775-860 Udid 060 510-0,800 520-0,805 Moong 000 000-0,000 850-0,950 Tuar 015 445-780 450-780 Maize --- ----000 250-295 Vaal Deshi 15 325-0,540 345-0,550 Choli 60 675-0,815 680-0,810 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310 Wheat (medium) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,080-1,090 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400