July 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,725 258-285 258-283
Wheat Tukda --,575 253-305 260-293
Jowar White 110 195-415 190-410
Bajra 075 205-224 201-225
PULSES
Gram 250 801-914 840-940
Udid 030 475-0,795 500-0,800
Moong 332 830-0,930 870-0,941
Tuar 025 465-850 440-785
Maize --- ----000 250-295
Vaal Deshi 35 310-0,500 315-0,535
Choli 75 665-0,800 670-0,810
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310
Wheat (medium) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,080-1,090
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,650-4,700
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400