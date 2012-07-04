July 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,725 258-285 258-283 Wheat Tukda --,575 253-305 260-293 Jowar White 110 195-415 190-410 Bajra 075 205-224 201-225 PULSES Gram 250 801-914 840-940 Udid 030 475-0,795 500-0,800 Moong 332 830-0,930 870-0,941 Tuar 025 465-850 440-785 Maize --- ----000 250-295 Vaal Deshi 35 310-0,500 315-0,535 Choli 75 665-0,800 670-0,810 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310 Wheat (medium) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,080-1,090 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400