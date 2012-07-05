July 5Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills.
* Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,805 265-290 258-285
Wheat Tukda --,765 260-310 253-305
Jowar White 130 196-410 195-415
Bajra 091 204-225 205-224
PULSES
Gram 175 825-925 801-914
Udid 038 468-0,790 475-0,795
Moong 270 830-0,920 830-0,930
Tuar 015 455-855 465-850
Maize --- ----000 250-295
Vaal Deshi 125 305-0,465 310-0,500
Choli 135 660-0,800 665-0,800
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,330-1,340 1,300-1,310
Wheat (medium) 1,500-1,525 1,475-1,500
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,080-1,090
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400