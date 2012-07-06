July 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up further due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,710 260-296 265-290
Wheat Tukda 00,600 257-317 260-310
Jowar White 090 190-384 196-410
Bajra 0,085 202-222 204-225
PULSES
Gram 0,390 850-925 825-925
Udid 0,030 0,465-0,796 0,468-0,790
Moong 0,206 0,820-0,916 0,830-0,920
Tuar 0,010 450-850 455-855
Maize 000 000-000 250-295
Vaal Deshi 115 0,310-0,480 0,305-0,465
Choli 100 0,650-0,800 0,660-0,800
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,340-1,350 1,330-1,340
Wheat (medium) 1,525-1,550 1,500-1,525
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,080-1,090
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,650-4,700 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,600-5,650 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400