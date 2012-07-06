July 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,710 260-296 265-290 Wheat Tukda 00,600 257-317 260-310 Jowar White 090 190-384 196-410 Bajra 0,085 202-222 204-225 PULSES Gram 0,390 850-925 825-925 Udid 0,030 0,465-0,796 0,468-0,790 Moong 0,206 0,820-0,916 0,830-0,920 Tuar 0,010 450-850 455-855 Maize 000 000-000 250-295 Vaal Deshi 115 0,310-0,480 0,305-0,465 Choli 100 0,650-0,800 0,660-0,800 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,340-1,350 1,330-1,340 Wheat (medium) 1,525-1,550 1,500-1,525 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,080-1,090 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,600-5,650 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400